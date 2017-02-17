NPL a boost for football's department of youth

Young North Coast Football players have been training hard in the summer heat in preparation for the National Premier League Youth competition.

FOOTBALL on the Coffs Coast will reach new levels in 2017 with the addition of North Coast teams in the National Premier League Youth competition.

North Coast Football will field teams in the under-13, 14 and 15 male divisions with an under-16 team set to be introduced in 2018.

The competition will give North Coast footballers the chance to experience a higher level of football than ever before, with increased access to highly qualified coaches, top notch facilities and skilled opponents giving regional players an insight into elite competition.

Northern NSW Football senior officer Gary Fisher said NPL is a great way for local players to compete against other high quality teams.

"It gives them the opportunity to hone their skills and continue their development through the Talented Player Pathway,” Fisher said.

Teams will play weekly home and away games throughout the season against top sides from the Mid North Coast and the Newcastle/Hunter regions.

With training and half the games taking place locally, the league will create a high quality level of football in younger players to prepare them for representative squads and professional competitions.

North Coast Football general manager Reuben Robertson has welcomed the addition of a local team.

"It is an incredible time for us and our young players to get involved and set their goals for the future,” Robertson said.

The competition will get underway next month.