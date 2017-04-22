Now's the time to shine

CARVE UP: Coffs Harbour surfer Taj Watson rips into the Park Beach surf during the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre.

TODAY is the time for young groms to pull out all stops.

Coffs Harbour has already had four days of great surfing action for the Billabong Oz Grom Cup presented by Flight Centre but today is finals day.

Boys and girls divisions for the event include under-10, under-12, under-14 and under-16 as well as an under-8 mixed competition.

Local eyes will be on Coffs Harbour grom Taj Watson as he tries to claim the blue riband under-16 title.

Yesterday Watson showed he'll be a major threat heading into the semi-finals posting a heat total in excess of 17.00 points after relying on his backhand to generate the impressive two-wave total.

The under-16 Boys competition will be pretty stiff though.

Event standout Dakoda Walters posted the third perfect ten-point ride of the competition, successfully threading one of the best tubes seen all week.

The Angourie surfer threaded the tricky beachbreak barrel, entering from behind the curtain and exiting over a heaving section to post the score.

Young Jordy Halford (Currumbin Waters) put on one of the most dominant displays of surfing seen across the girls divisions, posting a near perfect 9.9 wave score in her 10-and-Under Girls semi-final.

Halford linked together a chain of the most impressive manoeuvres seen at Park Beach this week to notch up the highest individual wave score seen across all of the girls divisions and cemented her position in today's final where she'll meet Tiana Darragh (Malabar), Shyla Short (Austinmer) and Ruby Barber (Noosa Heads).

Other local groms who've wowed the judges in their age groups iinclude Ethan Stocks and Will Martin.

Now in its fourth year, the prestigious Billabong Oz Grom Cup has catered for more than 200 competitors in nine different divisions.

Since its inception, the divisions of this surfing feast have been won by a range of Australia's best and most promising junior surfers and that list is going to be added to today.

Most states have been represented with surfers coming from Queensland, NSW, Victoria and as far afield as Western Australia.