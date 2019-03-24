Now's the time to plant bulbs in preparation for spring

Spring-flowering bulbs such as daffodils, jonquils, freesias and anemones are available for planting during autumn.

Planted in clumps or drifts in cool and temperate gardens, they can create a traffic-stopping display.

Or a few pots full of colourful and fragrant bulbs can brighten a sunny courtyard or veranda.

Wherever you have room for bulbs, soil preparation will make all the difference, giving the bulbs the best possible start.

Mixing blood and bone fertiliser into the soil not only improves and enriches the soil or potting mix, it will provide bulbs with organic, slow-release nutrients as they send out their new roots.

And think about planting some flower seedlings among your bulbs. Flowers such as pansies, violas and alyssum are low-growing and will help to fill the gaps between bulbs and provide continuing colour as the bulb flowers eventually fade.

Imagine yellow pansies with yellow daffodils for an explosion of sunshine or pink English daisies with pastel ranunculi and anemones for a beautiful cottage look.

Angie Thomas is a horticulturist at Yates.