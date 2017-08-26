Now the serious business begins

POST SEASON START: Boambee is at home for the first leg of its semi-final series against Urunga.

BE WARY of any over-confidence. That's the message from Coffs United coach Glen Williams to his team as the finals begin.

This time last year the Lions came into the first week of the semi-finals full of confidence after winning the minor premiership only to be rolled 1-0 by the Coffs Coast Tigers in the first leg.

This afternoon Coffs United faces a hardened Orara Valley outfit that's been playing under semi-final-type pressure for the past three weeks.

Williams said his team was again full of confidence.

"We've got to try and keep a lid on that and try and go out there and make sure we win that first game,” he said.

Urunga's previous two matches were a pair of contests against the winless Grafton United with the Raiders scoring 28 goals.

While not the ideal preparation for the finals, there's no doubting Urunga's match fitness ahead of its game against Boambee tomorrow.

Last weekend was the Raiders' ninth match in the space of 44 days.

The Bombers are on a roll though having won their final four games of the season to reach this stage.

In the women's 1st Division, Boambee's perfect record goes on the line against Urunga.

Over the past fortnight Urunga has recorded solid results against fellow semi-finalists Maclean and Woolgoolga with a win and a draw.

The Raiders will be at home this afternoon but face a stiff challenge against the reigning premier which has conceded only four goals in its past eight matches.

NORTH COAST FOOTBALL

Semi-finals - 1st leg

Mens Premier League

Tomorrow - 3pm: Orara Valley v Coffs United

Sunday - 2pm: Boambee v Urunga

Women's 1st Division

Saturday - 3pm: Woolgoolga v Maclean

Saturday - 3pm: Urunga v Boambee