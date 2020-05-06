‘Now more than ever we need shovel-ready projects like this’

Anthony Cougle has put his Moonee Beach proposal back up for consideration.

Developer Anthony Cougle says Coffs Harbour needs shovel ready developments like his in Moonee, now more than ever.

The proposal, for 29 self-contained dwellings specifically for seniors, and six separate dwellings plus one exhibition home, has previously been knocked back by Coffs Harbour City Council.

It was up for consideration at their February 27 meeting with a recommendation to refuse it based largely on unacceptable traffic impacts on Anchorage Close.

Crs Denise Knight, John Arkan, Tegan Swan and Sally Townley voted to support the motion to deny the proposal while Crs Michael Adendorff, Paul Amos, George Cecato and Keith Rhoades wanted to see it proceed.

With votes tied Mayor Knight used her casting vote to deny approval.

Mr Cougle says the tied vote scenario is unacceptable, not just in relation to his project, but for Council matters in general.

After being absent from meetings for almost a year Councillor Jan Strom made the decision to retire in March last year based on medical advice leaving the even number.

Following the refusal Mr Cougle vowed to lodge an appeal and the proposal is once again on public exhibition.

"The plans are unchanged but part of the review process is to put it back out for public submissions - nothing has changed.

"This is a shovel-ready project that, based on all of its merits, should have been approved but now post-Covid more than ever we need construction projects to help get Coffs out of the doldrums."

The proposal is on public exhibition from now until May 20.

"I am hoping that sanity will prevail this time and the argument I will be making is we need development in the Shire now more than ever.

"No frogs are getting knocked over, no trees getting bowled over, and I believe the proposal stands on its merit.

"over the next three to four months lots of tradies are going to be out of work. There are no new sales, people can't get finance anymore. All of a sudden the tap is going to dry up and people will be out of work."