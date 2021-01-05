Empty shops photographed recently in the Coffs Harbour CBD and (inset) Kellon Beard, the Mid North Coast regional manager of Business NSW.

A local business leader has responded to concerns about a ‘tsunami’ of insolvencies in 2021.

Insolvencies are expected to spike in coming months as Australian businesses exit temporary protections imposed in the early days of the pandemic.

SM Solvency Accountants projects 15,800 companies will enter external administration by September 2021. Personal insolvencies are expected to reach 25,500 by September, peaking in March.

SM Solvency Accountants partner Brendan Nixon said the backlog of insolvencies coupled with the tapering of economic support from the federal government would create a wave of insolvencies in 2021.

“There will be some bounce back with the economy but I think things will become clearer when businesses are forced to commit to operating again long term,” he said.

“There could be some tough decisions arising from when people realise things are not going to go back to how they were in 2019.”

Kellon Beard, Business NSW Regional Manager, Mid North Coast.

Greatest threat is increased restrictions

At a local level Business NSW regional manager for the Mid North Coast Kellon Beard admits there will be some significant challenges moving forward.

“Ultimately, the number of insolvencies we see in the region will come down to business fundamentals,” Mr Deard said.

“Until there is an effective vaccine, businesses will continue to face uncertainty. Now is the time to review business plans and ensure they can continue to operate on their own, going forward.”

Empty shops photographed recently in the Coffs Harbour CBD. Photo: Janine Watson

He says the greatest threat to business is the risk of increased restrictions and border closures.

The business group has been conducting Business Conditions Surveys in the region which show that as restrictions ease, confidence returns, jobs get created and owners invest in their businesses, creating more work.

“A return to increased restrictions and border closures threatens our recovery.

Fortunately, with more than 250 days of no locally acquired cases, our region fared better than other parts of the state and certainly the rest of the world over the holiday period.”

Mr Beard says there is a need to strike the right balance between managing health risks and allowing the local economy to function in its usual way.

He is also calling on governments at all levels to redouble their efforts to approve projects to get investment and jobs flowing.

And of course he is urging people to shop local.

“By supporting our local businesses, we will keep jobs in the region and doors open.”