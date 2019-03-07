Explosive new evidence in Novy Chardon case

The evidence was this week aired during a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court for the man charged with the woman’s murder her husband John Chardon. Picture: Tara Croser

THE ex-lover of missing Gold Coast woman Novy Chardon had no alibi for the night his former girlfriend disappeared, a court has heard.

The evidence in one of Queensland's biggest murder investigations was this week aired during a pre-trial hearing in the Brisbane Supreme Court for the man charged with the woman's murder her husband John Chardon.

Novy disappeared on February 6, 2013.

Her body has never been found.

Prominent businessman John Chardon was charged with her murder three years later and is expected to face a jury in the coming months after his trial was this week delisted. He has pleaded not guilty.

Novy's former lover Amir Talaei-Khoei, 36, earlier this week gave evidence via video link from the US, and told the court he had been involved in a sexual relationship with the mother-of-two while she was living separated, but in the same home, as alleged killer Chardon in 2012.

During cross-examination by Chardon's defence barrister Tony Kimmins, Mr Talaei-Khoei said he had been in a relationship with another woman named Paloy before meeting Novy.

The court heard the pair rekindled their relationship after he and the Gold Coast woman split at the end of 2012.

Mr Talaei-Khoei said the relationship with Novy ended after a "mutual understanding" it wasn't going to work because the woman was still in the process of separating from Chardon and had two children.

But the court heard Novy text Mr Talaei-Khoei several times in 2013 following their split, when he was trying to reconnect with his ex-partner Paloy.

The court heard he told police following Novy's disappearance one of the messages he received was "about missing me and wanting to see me again".

Mr Talaei-Khoei said the relationship with Novy Chardon ended after a "mutual understanding" it wasn't going to work because the woman was still in the process of separating from John Chardon and had two children.

Mr Kimmins asked: "I take it that you didn't want Paloy to find out about your relationship with Novy or the fact Novy was still trying to get back with you?"

Mr Talaei-Khoei replied: "Yes".

The court heard Mr Talaei-Khoei was woken by police looking for Novy on February 10, 2013.

The court was told Mr Talaei-Khoei told a friend at the time he was scared Paloy, who was returning to Australia, would find out about the relationship.

Mr Kimmins said the man had not mentioned Paloy in his statement to police following Novy's disappearance.

The court heard Mr Talaei-Khoei told police he was home alone with the flu on the night Novy disappeared and did not go to work the following day.

"So it seems you had no alibi or there was no one who could vouch for you on that day?" Mr Kimmins asked.

"Yeah," Mr Talaei-Khoei replied.

The court heard the man told police he had gone to the supermarket and a real estate agent in the days following Novy's disappearance on February 6 but was not seen until February 10 when police arrived at his house looking for his former-lover.

John Chardon's murder trial is expected to begin at a date to be fixed this year.