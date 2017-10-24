Novotel or not, we're still open

ROOMS WITH A VIEW: Accommodation can't be booked at Novotel Pacific Bay Resort from late January but independent operators are taking bookings at booking.com

WHILE we wait for a formal announcement from the Accor Group about the future of Novotel Pacific Bay Resort, three local operators at the resort would like us to know they are open and it's "business as usual”.

Pacific Bay Resort Penthouse & Studios, Pacific Bay Apartments and Pacific Bay Terraces all operate independently of Novotel and continue to put the welcome mat out for guests.

Pacific Bay Resort Penthouse & Studios owner, Brenda Canham responds to rumours about Novotel's future in Coffs Harbour.

"We at the resort see this as just a change nothing else. I believe people associate the resort with Novotel as Novotel have been here for 20 years, however the resort can still continue without Novotel being the hotel operator,” Ms Canham, said.

"Pacific Bay Resort is not closing as of February 2018, the only thing that has been stated is that the Novotel group are 'at this stage' not continuing to operate out of Pacific Bay Resort however the local people will remember that this was also the case about five years.

"There are currently three independent operators [at the resort] who have their own rooms, or other owners' rooms, that have been operating for over 12 months and are most certainly still taking bookings indefinitely and have no intention of closing.

"There are rumours that other operators are looking at Novotel's operation with the intent to continue the rooms that Novotel currently manage. I would like to commend the Novotel management and all staff associated for the outstanding job they have done running the resort and it will be a sad day within the resort to see Novotel group go.

Recent work on one of the resort's three swimming pools sparked some of the possible "for sale” rumours.

"The swimming pool and spa area near The Terraces has undergone refurbishment; the pool belongs outright to the owners and is for the use of owners and guests,” Ms Canham said.

The resort facilities of three swimming pools, outdoor heated spa, four tennis courts, basketball court and nine-hole golf course will be continuing and at an owners group meeting, held a couple of weeks ago, there were discussions about other facilities at the resort.

"We are looking into many possibilities of how to provide a café or restaurant facility within the resort for the guests and owners pleasure. The resort still has the Time Out group that runs all sorts of activities for children and adults, plus provides food along the lines of a kiosk facility at the kids swimming pool. It is not envisaged that this will close.”

Accommodation at Pacific Bay Resort Penthouse & Studios, Pacific Bay Apartments and Pacific Bay Terraces can be reserved at booking.com and these rooms have enjoyed consistent favourable reviews as many have been fully renovated.

"We would like local people to continue to view Pacific Bay Resort as a place they can still come to and enjoy and tell their friends about as we are still open for business; maybe just a little differently to how they are used too.”