Notorious roundabout again the scene of a truck rollover

A SEMI-TRAILER carrying 21.3 tonnes of frozen bread rolls closed both northbound lanes on the highway after rolling at a roundabout.

UPDATE 9AM: IT REMAINS one of the greatest safety issues for truck drivers on the long haul between Sydney and Brisbane and last night Coffs Harbour's England's Rd and Stadium Dr roundabout claimed another victim.

The northbound semi-trailer carrying 20-tonnes of bread rolls for fast food company Subway, rolled blocking northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway.

Fire and Rescue NSW Coffs Harbour Station Commander Steve Ellis said emergency services crews arrived on scene to find the driver was responsive and conscious but going into shock.

"The male driver approximately 40 to 50 years of age was transported to hospital," Station Commander Ellis said.

"It is a known blackspot to us," he said.

The semi-trailer was righted with slings and chains, while traffic was diverted through the industrial estate.

Last night's accident was the latest in a host of truck rollovers at the roundabout site.

In the past 18-months at least six heavy vehicles have been involved in crashes at the scene, due to the 100kmh northbound Pacific Highway lanes, hitting a sudden 60kmh section at the top of the hill and continuing down to the roundabout, which drivers say it not cambered correctly for heavy vehicles.

The roundabout is set to be redesigned in 2020 under the construction of the $1-billion proposed Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass.

Emergency crews arrived on scene at the Englands Rd roundabout around 8.15pm last night following reports of the accident which saw both northbound lanes closed.

The male driver, 45, extricated himself from the vehicle and was treated for shock by paramedics.

He was then taken to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital suffering minor injuries.

Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Police, RMS and Coffs City Council all worked to get the refrigerated truck upright.

The truck, which was leaking diesel, was then moved to a nearby service centre so the remainder of the diesel could be safely decanted.