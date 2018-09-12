Notorious black swan predator caught by kids

Ethan Muir and Will Noffke with a 1.17m eel they caught in Pelican Waters.

A NOTORIOUS Pelican Waters eel, rumoured to be a predator of the region's black swan eggs, has been caught by a pair of kids.

Good mates Ethan Muir and Will Noffke had been after the 1.17-metre eel for "about two weeks" when they decided to lay a trap.

Using a fishing rod, circular hook and 50-pound lead with bait, the pint-sized anglers snared the eel.

"We thought it was a turtle given how fast it ran off, then it popped its head out," Ethan, 13, said.

"Will (11) caught it, but I had to help. We tried pulling it out but it was so hard.

"Eels swim backwards so we both had to bring it out.

"Setting it up took a while but it only took about 10 minutes to reel it in."

It's not the first eel the boys have caught and it won't be their last.

"This one had been eating the black swan eggs, so we had to catch it," he said.

"We are pretty sure there is a bigger one in there though, so we will go back."