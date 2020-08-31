Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Belal Saadallah Khazaal arrives in handcuffs at the NSW Supreme Court at King Street, Sydney for his sentencing hearing for his producing of a book knowing it could assist a terrorist act.
Belal Saadallah Khazaal arrives in handcuffs at the NSW Supreme Court at King Street, Sydney for his sentencing hearing for his producing of a book knowing it could assist a terrorist act.
Crime

Notorious Australian terrorist released from jail

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
31st Aug 2020 5:43 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One of Australia's most notorious terrorists is now a free man after completing a 12-year sentence for preparing a terrorist attack instructional manual.

Bilal Khazal from Sydney's southwest served nine years at Goulburn Supermax jail before being released from Silverwater Correctional Centre on Sunday.

The former baggage handler was convicted in 2009 for creating a manual which instructed terrorists about the ways to fight infidels.

 

Bilal Khazal was sentenced to 12 years in jail for preparing a terrorist manual.
Bilal Khazal was sentenced to 12 years in jail for preparing a terrorist manual.

 

His manual contained advice on how to kill people, including by using a remote-controlled bomb.
His manual contained advice on how to kill people, including by using a remote-controlled bomb.


It discussed assassination methods, including remote detonation of a device, letters containing biological hazards and booby tapping a car with an explosive device.

He had previously worked for Qantas but stopped in 1999. After this he worked as an unpaid journalist named "Call to Islam".

Originally published as Notorious Australian terrorist released from jail

More Stories

bilal khazal criminal editors picks jail release terrorist

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls for action on junior league crisis

        Premium Content Calls for action on junior league crisis

        Rugby League Well respected coach voices concerns over the state of junior rugby league as player numbers steadily decline.

        Big Banana set to light up the night sky

        Premium Content Big Banana set to light up the night sky

        News The Big Banana will take on a different hue as the sun goes down.

        What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

        Premium Content What’s got the Coffs Coast talking ?

        Opinion From nuclear power to Council’s jetty land claim these stories have got the Coffs...

        Sculpture donor expecting controversy but not this

        Premium Content Sculpture donor expecting controversy but not this

        Politics "It sure is hard to give money away in this town."