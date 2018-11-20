'Nothing to show' for dad's dodgy deals - except jail term

Police using phone warrants against two traffickers ended up catching the father.

A FATHER has been jailed after a six-month ice trafficking stint.

Shane Joseph Cosgrove, 45, sold drugs in suburban Ipswich to finance his own ice addiction, Brisbane Supreme Court heard on Monday.

Crown prosecutor Farook Anoozer said Cosgrove was caught after police investigated traffickers including Craigslist drug dealer Grant Anthony Eaton.

Former Airlie Beach man Eaton was jailed on October 31 for nine years.

Eaton and another person allegedly supplied Cosgrove, who then sold ice in Leichhardt in 2016 to other users, the court was told.

Mr Anoozer said Cosgrove had "no like offending" in his history and his early guilty plea showed remorse.

Grant Anthony Eaton, pictured, was jailed after the same police operation Cosgrove was caught in. Whitsunday Times

"It's not suggested that he made any profit at all," defence counsel Tim Ryan said.

Instead, the Ipswich man had "effectively nothing to show for his having participated in this activity".

At one point Cosgrove tried selling ice back to a supplier, the court heard.

Cosgrove pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

The court heard Cosgrove had multiple health issues including sleep apnea and arthritis.

Justice David Jackson said he accepted "to a degree" Cosgrove's health issues would make incarceration harder for him than many other inmates.

He sentenced Cosgrove to four years' jail, to be suspended after one year. -NewsRegional

FOR HELP:

National Alcohol and Other Drug Helpline: 1800 250 015

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

Alcohol and Drug Information Service 1800 177 833