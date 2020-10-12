‘Nothing to lose’: Industrial land shortage triggers action

COUNCILLORS have sought to keep parts of North Boambee Valley in a key strategic plan despite concerns industrial development in the area could impact flooding.

Last week staff recommended the North Boambee Valley West Investigation Area, slated for possible industrial development, be removed from the Local Growth Managment Strategy citing “significant environmental constraints” and flood risks.

But at the most recent Coffs Harbour City Council meeting Cr John Arkan successfully moved a motion to seek endorsement from the Department of Planning Industry and Environment to retain it.

Identification of ‘employment land’ in the LGMS is one of the first steps in enabling areas to be rezoned or redeveloped in the future.

Mr Arkan said any issues could be dealt with at the development application level and Council should not be “sterilising” potential industrial land – which was in short supply.

“As a city we have to allow for particular parts of growth ... we don’t want to cancel out (industrial lands), we want to allow that area of the city to grow as well,” he said.

“Historically, that area was earmarked for industrial use and I think we should go with that.

“This will allow it to go further and moves the strategy along - it’s almost like there there is nothing to lose by doing this.”

Coffs Harbour City Councillor John Arkan.

The comments came despite DPIE’s Biodiversity and Conservation Division finding significant environmental constraints on the land, including potential risk to koala habitat and flood impact.

BCD recommended the Investigation Area be no longer considered for industrial development.

Following the advice from DPIE, Council general manager Steve McGrath said staff investigated in more detail and agreed the land had considerable constraints that would make it “questionable” to be used for industrial purposes.

Staff noted in their report if the land was to be used for industry it was likely “substantial” flood mitigation works would have to be be done and the amount of fill at the site was “likely to generate undesireable flood and environmental impacts downstream”.

Cr Sally Townley said there were “very solid” reasons why the NBVIA be removed from the plan and accepted Coffs Harbour did not have “anything like a surplus of land” to help supply the city into the future.

She said the combination of geography, pre-existing development and flood risk meant there were always going to be limitations and suggested Council look to neighbouring LGAs to provide industrial lands.

Cr Sally Townley.

“I don’t think we can be all things to all people,” she said.

“I appeciate you want to have all the options (but) it’s fairly clear some of those options have already been cut off at the pass.

“Rather than converting inapropriate lands to that land use I would prefer to go with the recommendation (to remove the NBVWIA from the plan),” she said.

While Coffs Harbour does not have a lot of room to expand its industrial capabilities, the same chapter in the LGMS identifies land at both Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour Airport for possible use.

Taking that into account, Mr McGrath said based on the demand modelling there was enough land to supply Coffs Harbour for the next 20 years.

The motion to adopt the LGMS Chapter 8 and seek endorsement from DPIE for the inclusion of the NBVWIA was carried with councillors Keith Rhodes, George Cecato, John Arkan and Michael Adendorff voting for it.

Councillors Denise Knight, Sally Townley and Paul Amos voted against.