Nothing to hide: Broncos escape fine for media snub

The Broncos were humiliated on the field – and have copped it from past players in the days since. Picture: AAP

Broncos forward Matt Lodge has denied accusations Brisbane's players refused to front up to the media following Thursday's 59-0 loss to the Roosters, after the club escaped a fine from the NRL.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the Broncos were let off with just a warning letter from the NRL after failing to present players for post-match interviews in Round 4.

Under NRL media guidelines, clubs are required to present players for interviews, win or lose, but the Broncos reportedly refused to do so on Thursday.

The players have since copped the majority of the heat for this incident, with club great Steve Renouf labelling it "disgraceful", "unprofessional" and saying the players should have a "good look at themselves".

In his Sunday column, Gorden Tallis said the players need to use the media to speak to their fans and members.

"The players should be talking to their fans instead of refusing to do post-game interviews," he said.

"These are the members who have pledged their hard-earned dollars to the club this year despite not being able to attend games.

"They have got nothing back and the club and players don't even have the gumption to front up and apologise for that performance.

"If they are scared of a journalist with a microphone and pen then they are playing the wrong game."

Matt Lodge says players were never made aware of media requests. Picture: AAP

But Lodge on Sunday revealed the players were never made aware of any media requests.

The Courier-Mail understands Brisbane's media manager - who is not allowed inside the team bubble due to the NRL's COVID-19 restrictions - made the request to other staff members before and after the match via text but the message was not passed on to the playing group by staff within the bubble.

"Everyone here's down about what happened and they're copping it on the chin and you know, hiding from the media … that was honestly a mistake," Lodge said.

"We didn't know they wanted to talk to us. If anyone asks a question about our performance, everyone here is happy to own up to it.

Lodge says there was no attempt by the players to hide away from their media responsibilities. Picture: Getty

"We walked off filthy and just showered but no request ever came through to the players to come and do media. No one here has ever said, 'no, we're not talking to them'. We're not hiding behind anything.

"I don't think we were shielded away … I don't know what the miscommunication was.

"I can assure you anytime in the future - hopefully there's not another flogging like that - but if anyone wants to speak to any players after a poor performance, they're all willing to own up to it and face the music."

