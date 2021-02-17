‘Nothing but evil’ huge spike in child exploitation material

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan spoke in Federal Parliament this week commending fellow MPs for starting the Parliamentary Friends of Combatting Child Abuse group.

Cowper MP Pat Conaghan spoke in Federal Parliament this week commending fellow MPs for starting the Parliamentary Friends of Combatting Child Abuse group.

"I sometimes struggle with the concept of good and evil but with this it's very simple, this is nothing but evil."

These were the words of Cowper MP Pat Conaghan speaking in federal parliament this week commending fellow MPs for starting the Parliamentary Friends of Combatting Child Abuse.

He also spoke of the alarming increase in online child sexual abuse material in the past 12 months.

Mr Conaghan has signed up to the friends group and he made a passionate speech outlining his experience as a police officer and Detective.

"As a former police officer, I have unfortunately not only seen this type of material but dealt with the victims of child sexual assault and abuse," Mr Conaghan said.

Pat Conaghan.

"I would like to pay tribute to those investigators who do that day, after day, after day.

"In my 12 short years as a police officer - whether as a Detective or police prosecutor - nothing affected me more personally than having to view this material and it was so incredibly difficult as a Detective dealing with young children who were so young that they couldn't express what had happened to them - they were that small."

DON'T FORGET: How to activate your free Daily Telegraph subscription

Mr Conaghan said the "monsters" who commit these crimes cannot be rehabilitated but are all too prevalent living in our community.

"They are not the type of people who can be rehabilitated yet they are in society just like any other person - another business person or the person who lives next door. You can't pick them out."

He urges people to go with their gut if they think something is not right.

"As parents we have that heightened sense when something isn't right - so don't sit back, don't stay quiet."

He also said parents and carers have an obligation to educate themselves.

"Look at the internet - the apps and websites your children are looking at.

"To me I cannot comprehend that over last 12 months during COVID this type of material and people using it has increased 163 per cent. It's just unbelievable that we live in a society where we have people prepared to engage in this kind of activity but it's fact.

"We must increase all of our efforts to target these people, to put them in the only place they should be - in the absence of capital punishment - and that's in jail for a very very long time."