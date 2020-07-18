Notable no-show for ScoMo’s visit

Prime Minister Scott Morrison to unveil a $400 million package to lure more Hollywood blockbusters. But there was one high-profile person missing.

THEY held press conferences just hours apart in the same Queensland city, but Deb Frecklington and Scott Morrison didn't meet in person yesterday during the Prime Minister's visit to the Sunshine State.

Mr Morrison unveiled a $400 million package to attract international blockbusters to film in Australia as he visited the Gold Coast, but Ms Frecklington was not one of those who attended his press conference.

Just hours earlier, the state LNP leader had also held a press conference on the Gold Coast where she spoke about the Opposition's crime policies for the looming election.

Mr Morrison yesterday said he had not met personally with Ms Frecklington during his Queensland visit, but had spoken to her on the phone the previous night.

"I let her know I was coming up here today, and she was pleased with the announcement we were making today for Queensland," he said.

Ms Frecklington also said she'd had a "great chat" with the Prime Minister about the film funding announcement.

"I've had a great conversation with the PM, and I've said welcome to the Sunshine State of course," she said.

"What I will say is thank God for the Morrison Government."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison (centre) and Employment Minister Michaelia Cash (left) speak with Serious Waste owner Floyd Hastie on the Gold Coast. Picture: Richard Gosling

Ms Frecklington, who it is understood was invited to the Prime Minister's press conference, said Mr Morrison understood she had prior commitments.

At her press conference, Ms Frecklington talked about the LNP's crime policies and spoke with the parents of Jack Beasley, 17 - who died after he was stabbed at Surfers Paradise last year.

It is understood arrangements are being made for joint appearances involving both Mr Morrison and Ms Frecklington in the coming months, with Queenslanders set to head to the ballot box in just over 100 days.

The LNP praised the Prime Minister in State Parliament this week, with shadow treasurer Tim Mander saying the state was in safe hands because of Mr Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

"Thank goodness for Scott Morrison and Josh Frydenberg," Mr Mander said on Wednesday. "Thank goodness they are running the national economy."

State LNP leader Deb Frecklington had held a media conference on the Gold Coast two hours earlier.

