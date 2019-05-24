Panthers legend takes aim at ‘entitled’ $800k star

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s attitude has not been up to standard, according to Ryan Girdler.

PANTHERS legend Ryan Girdler has taken aim at Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, labelling the disgruntled star "entitled".

The want-away winger has been dropped for the round-11 clash with the Eels and sought permission to speak with other clubs, and Girdler says he can pinpoint the moment things went south for the Kiwi international.

"I'll tell you where I reckon it went wrong is when he went away and played for New Zealand," Girdler told Triple M.

"He became the captain over there and he thought he was entitled to play a different position at Penrith.

"Dylan Edwards has been the fullback there for a little while and I understand the money that Dallin is on and he came back and probably wanted to try something a little bit different."

Veteran journalist Brent Read revealed Watene-Zelezniak could be on as much as $800,000 a season.

It is believed the Eels and the Cowboys are interested in his services, while the Tigers can't afford him under their salary cap.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was a revelation for the Kiwis at fullback last season.

The Panthers will reportedly have to chip in a large chunk of his salary to play at another club next season.

Girdler believes the incumbent Kiwis fullback made an error in expecting a positional switch under new coach Ivan Cleary.

"I understand his desire to play fullback, but the best way to go about that is to put your head down, bum up and do what is best for the team, Girdler said.

"Especially when you are a senior player and you are on that sort of money and carry a lot of influence and you have got a new coach.

"You need to make sure your attitude is right and from what I have seen in his performances this year his attitude is not right.

"Therefore if he is on the big money next year I can totally understand why Penrith are looking to move him on because he is certainly not worth that."

