‘Not that big’: Elsa Pataky plays down $20m mega-mansion

Elsa Pataky has made a stunning claim about the Byron Bay mega mansion she is building with husband Chris Hemsworth, declaring the multimillion-dollar home is "not that big."

The Spanish model, film producer and actress downplayed the size of the home on KIIS FM on Thursday morning, which has previously been labelled as "obscene."

The 43-year-old says the pad, which spreads across a whopping 4.2 hectares and has been compared to a shopping centre or carpark, is smaller than it looks.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth’s mega-mansion has six bedrooms, an infinity pool and hundreds of solar panels. Picture: Media Mode

The model said a move in date hasn't yet been set as work is still being done on the mansion but they hope to make it their home soon.

"When do all the shops go in there?" Kyle joked. "How many stores are you putting in there?" he said.

"It's not that big," she said.

Elsa Pataky is in Sydney for the opening of the Louis Vuitton flagship store. Picture: Jaimi Chisholm

Boasting six bedrooms, a gym, steam room, media room, games room, massive outdoor area and a 50-metre infinity pool, the property has previously been blamed for hiking property prices in the area.

The mega-pad took years to construct and is fitted with hundreds of solar panels.

But the model insists the mansion is smaller than it looks thanks to the grandiose outdoor areas.

The 4.2 hectare mega-mansion is fitted with hundreds of solar panels. Picture: Media Mode

"The problem is all the photos of all those drones are all from the top and the top is like a lot of the outside areas. They look like the inside areas and they're not. It's a house to live a lot outside."

The property has previously been dubbed "obscene, greedy, flashy and vulgar" by locals.

When asked if her life is as fabulous as it seems, the star said "it's pretty good, I can't complain."

Chris Hemsworth has hired Indigenous artist Otis Hope Carey to create a stunning mural in his Byron Bay Mansion. Image: Instagram

Pataky also confessed that the gym was huge and her and Hemsworth spend an hour each day in it.

"It looks like it's crowded with all those machines and I was like, 'are you sure you need all this?'. But he does."

Pataky also fessed up about Hemsworth's biggest flaws.

Despite working out for more than an hour every day, Chris Hemsworth isn't all the perfection he's made up to be - with Pataky admitting that he's not always the best cook and has bursts of road rage.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky at Bluesfest in Byron Bay.

"He has a good sense of humour but when he gets angry he gets angry," she says, pointing to his bouts of road rage.

"He has that face when he wakes up in the morning and (gestures a frown)."

Last week, Hemsworth apparently lashed out at a driver, telling him to "get out of the car" after he almost failed to stop while his kids were crossing the street.

The Australian actor, whose net worth exceeds $130 million, also isn't the finest cook, Pataky said.

The pair enjoying a holiday together. Hemsworth works out for at least an hour every day. Source: Instagram

"He cooks so he is very creative. Some food is really good and some I can't even eat."

The star also admitted that the Thor actor takes longer to get ready than she does.

In the interview Pataky also said the key to losing weight is committing to long-term changes to your diet and exercise routine.

"It's about a change of philosophy about your life and spending a year changing," she said.