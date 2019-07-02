Not-so-smooth criminals filmed breaking into local business

Masked thieves break into Sawtell business: Two masked thieves have been caught out on CCTV breaking into a business on Sawtell's First Ave.

A LOCAL business owner says she's still in shock after two masked thieves were captured in a two-minute CCTV video breaking into her store, leaving thousands in damage and taking only $90.

The thieves, fully covered in all black and wearing gloves, may not have left fingerprints but the entirety of the break-in on Sawtell's main retail strip was caught on camera.

They can be seen repeatedly throwing a rock into the shop front window, before taking a small sum of cash and running from the scene at around 3am on Saturday.

Nicole Sagar, who owns beauty salon Skinfit on First Ave, said the thieves caused $3,000 worth damage and only took off with the small sum she had in the float.

Skinfit was the only business targeted.

"They smashed their way through the window and the rock hit the treatment walls, which still need to be repaired.

"The police got me out of bed at around 3.30am, a lady that lives across the road had called them and reported that there was a Sawtell business getting broken into.

"I'm still in a bit of shock. I'm thinking maybe they targeted us because you can see the cash register from the window."

Ms Sagar theorised the store may have been cased out the previous day.

"You know when you have the feeling somebody is watching you? I had that feeling on Friday but I haven't had the chance to go back through the footage yet to have a look," she said.

"We've been here for five years now and never had any problems until now. I was talking to the landlord who has ahd the shop for 40 years, and he was so shocked because he had never heard of anything like this happening."

The footage has now been handed over to local police.

Anyone who may have information on the break-in is urged to contact Coffs Harbour police or Skinfit.