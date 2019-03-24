Menu
STILL WAITING: Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.
NOT OFFICIAL: Counting ongoing as preferences come into play

Sam Flanagan
by
24th Mar 2019 11:01 AM
THE new MP for Coffs Harbour may not be officially appointed for a few days, with the vote count so close between second and third place.

Although The Nationals candidate Gurmesh Singh has received 43.7 per cent of the votes to date, well clear of Independent Sally Townley (17.72 per cent) and Labor's Tony Judge (17.69 per cent), the two candidate preferred vote count my have to be restarted.

Mr Singh and Mr Judge were the two individuals placed in the two candidate preferred system before the vote count, but due to Dr Townley edging Mr Judge, they will have to start from scratch with Mr Singh up against Dr Townley.

It's still highly likely Mr Singh will come out on top in the recount, despite Dr Townley likely to poll strongly on preferences.

The first preference votes for the seat of Coffs Harbour.
A spokesman for The Nationals said Mr Singh will be spending time with his family over the next couple of days while he waits for the official result.

In Oxley MP Melinda Pavey had no trouble with re-election, winning nearly 53 per cent of the vote.

Labor's Susan Jenvey was the next best with 20 per cent of the vote.

It will be Ms Pavey's second term in the seat.

The 50-year-old is also the Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight.

Member for Oxley Melinda Pavey has been re-elected.
