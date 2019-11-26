Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A bid to decriminalise sex work in the NT is expected to face opposition in parliament, with Country Liberals politicians still unhappy with parts of the bill.
A bid to decriminalise sex work in the NT is expected to face opposition in parliament, with Country Liberals politicians still unhappy with parts of the bill.
Crime

'People don’t want this sort of industry set up next door'

by NATASHA EMECK
26th Nov 2019 1:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUSH to decriminalise sex work in the NT is expected face opposition in parliament today, with Country Liberals politicians still unhappy with parts of the bill.

Leader of Government Business Natasha Fyles said the Sex Industry Bill is expected to be debated as parliament sittings resume today.

"It will be another busy week in the NT parliament we've got two pieces of legislation where scrutiny committees have already provided their reports back - the sex worker industry legislation and the local government bill," she said.

Opposition leader Gary Higgins said the CLP were still "not happy" with parts of the NT's proposed sex work law changes.

"One of the major concerns I have with the bill is that when I asked the question about someone setting up this kind of industry in a residential area, the answer I got was that it was a planning issue," he said.

"That to me is not good enough.

"People don't want this sort of industry set up next door, they don't want it set up next to schools."

He said they were also worried about how the Independent for Nelson Gerry Wood was banned from attending a hearing on the Sex Industry Bill last month when the government's Economic Policy Scrutiny Committee chose to accept evidence from sex workers behind closed doors.

"The people of Nelson are also constituents and their local member wasn't allowed to pass questions and therefore how can he comment properly in parliament," he said.

crime laws politics prostitution sex work

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

        premium_icon Controversial $15m proposal withdrawn

        News The matter was due to be determined by the Northern Region Planning Panel at a public meeting on December 4.

        • 26th Nov 2019 12:50 PM
        Species under threat as fires bear down on pristine valleys

        premium_icon Species under threat as fires bear down on pristine valleys

        News Firefighters are keeping a close eye on a number of 'pinchpoints'.

        Trial begins of man accused of bashing murder of cellmate

        premium_icon Trial begins of man accused of bashing murder of cellmate

        Crime Murder trial of a man accused of assaulting his cellmate begins