NOT GUILTY: Man accused of violent kidnapping walks free

John Cain Darcy, who was accused of taking part in the kidnapping and wounding of a Bellingen service station manager, has been found not guilty. Police established a crime scene (right) outside Fuller Fresh Bellingen in May, 2018.

A night turned to horror for a Bellingen service station manager when, in the early hours of May 28 2018, he was broken into, tied up and kidnapped at knifepoint.

The 31-year-old victim had told police that two men dressed in black with white face coverings had entered his home situated behind the Bellingen Fuel Stop, demanding money before slashing his fingers with a knife.

He told police he was then tied up and forced into his sister’s car that was parked outside.

Nambucca man Jason Murray Elphick pleaded guilty to being one of the masked kidnappers after his DNA was linked to the crime scene, and he was sentenced to jail for a non-parole period of two years and three months in 2019.

Coffs Harbour man John Cain Darcy was named by Elphick as his alleged co-accused, and had claimed to police that he had acted under the “duress” of Mr Darcy.

Mr Darcy however denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Following a trial in Coffs Harbour District Court, Mr Darcy was last week exonerated.

The prosecution had alleged in documents tendered to the court that it was Mr Darcy and Elphick who had broken into the victim’s home, where weekend takings from the fuel stop were being kept.

Mr Darcy was accused of punching the victim in the head and demanding the money, before producing a large knife and cutting the victim’s fingers.

The victim suffered deep lacerations and was tied up and forced into a car, which was then driven to Fuller Fresh Bellingen, run by the same owner of the Bellingen Fuel Stop.

It was heard that the victim then managed to flee and seek the assistance of the service station owner who was sleeping in a house next door.

The owner grabbed a golf club and the two men turned the tables on the masked duo, running out to the car in which they were seated.

The court heard the men attempted to pull the masked offenders from the car, however the vehicle reversed and the pair fled the scene.

Police and ambulance were alerted and the victim was hospitalised.

At Coffs Harbour District Court on Friday, Mr Darcy was acquitted of all charges which included kidnapping in company with intention to commit a serious indictable offence occasioning actual bodily harm, and aggravated break and enter and commit a serious indictable offence causing wounds.