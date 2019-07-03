MP not convinced speed cameras are the answer

How the England's Rd roundabout looked to truckies before the recent vegetation clearing.

MOBILE and fixed speed cameras will be considered for the notorious Englands Road roundabout.

It's one of many measures being considered although Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh is not convinced speed cameras are the answer at that tricky spot.

"Just personally from driving through there I don't think people are breaking the speed limit but that's just anecdotally, I don't have the data and that will be up to the RMS and they will be making a data-based decision," Mr Singh said.

With its angle and tight turn, he recognises the roundabout needs a complete overhaul.

"We need to minimise traffic accidents there now as much as we can but it really it needs a complete rebuild because of the camber and tight turn but that's all going to happen with the bypass construction."

Construction on the bypass is set to commence in 2020, but with the EIS still not out there are concerns this could be pushed back.

The EIS was due out at the end of last year but has been promised for 'mid 2019'.

The Advocate has posed a number of questions to Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole in relation to the EIS and the 2020 start date, but we are yet to receive a response.

Mr Singh welcomes the other safety measures currently underway at the roundabout with $208,000 from the 2019-20 NSW Safer Roads Program.

"We've already started the safety improvements with the removal of roundabout vegetation, and more is yet to come," Mr Singh said.

Other improvement include introducing traverse line marking and solar-powered duplicated vehicle activated signage to target motorists travelling above a set speed. This is earmarked for the second half of 2019.

Temporary electronic speed-limit signage will also be placed on the roundabout approach to increase driver awareness.