Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids Estefania Marquez and Kelly Maybury. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids Estefania Marquez and Kelly Maybury. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Council News

How iconic Meter Maids will dodge council ‘harassment’

by Kirstin Payne
7th Jan 2019 6:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE GOLD Coast Meter Maids are to get a digital overhaul and a revamped bar as the bikini girls hit back at alleged oppressive council scrutiny.

Feisty Meter Maids owner Roberta Aitchison says she is developing a new Meter Maids App in a move to prevent her iconic bikini-clad staff being allegedly "harassed" by council officers.

Ms Aitchison, who had accused city council officers of following her staff said the existing bylaws made it difficult for the girl's to receive donations for photos.

Bylaws prohibit business operating on council property without authorisation.

The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids. Victoria Sakelaridis, 15 from Melbourne, Meter Maids Kelly Maybury and Estefania Marquez with Anna Sakelaridis, 18 and Ange Italia from Melbourne were happy to grab a selfie while on holidays. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
The Gold Coast City Council is causing issues for Meter Maids. Victoria Sakelaridis, 15 from Melbourne, Meter Maids Kelly Maybury and Estefania Marquez with Anna Sakelaridis, 18 and Ange Italia from Melbourne were happy to grab a selfie while on holidays. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

"It has been happening since the Commonwealth Games," Ms Aitchison told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"They pop around corners and pretty much tell us to pack up and go. We are allowed to go where we want - the problem is the exchange of the donation."

Instead Ms Aitchison said the Meter Maids app, would allow tourists to download their photos and donate via their phone without any money being exchanged on the street.

"This means tourists can choose the photo they like and download that. If they want to shop for merchandise it will be there for them to buy.

"That would hopefully mean no more trouble from council."

 

It is the second digital venture to be pursued by Ms Aitchison, who had previously attempted a 'Maid to Order' beach delivery service in 2016 for food and drinks.

The plan was soon canned by council.

The short-lived Meter Maids Bar which closed in May last year would also be revamped in the coming months, she claimed.

Set to relaunch next month, Ms Aitchison said she would be taking on the venture as a sole owner.

The glitzy bar owner remained tight lipped on the new name but said the venue would have a relaxed dining experience.

"It will be comfortable, casual dining and different inside," she said.

A city council spokeswoman said that the city "strongly denies any question of wrongdoing" towards Meter Maids in yesterday's Sunday Mail.

council editors picks gold coast meter maids scrutiny

Top Stories

    Fishing for something to do this week?

    Fishing for something to do this week?

    News Hundreds of keen anglers are ready to drop a line this week for the annual Putt Bennett Family Fishing Festival being held at Mylestom.

    Rugby comp down to five as two clubs leave

    premium_icon Rugby comp down to five as two clubs leave

    News One club walked, one club was tapped on the shoulder.

    One dead, five injured in crash

    One dead, five injured in crash

    News Highway closed in both directions after crash north of Grafton

    Man flown to John Hunter Hospital

    Man flown to John Hunter Hospital

    News The 28-year-old was flown to the Newcastle facility for treatment.

    Local Partners