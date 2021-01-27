NOT AN ATTACK: Warning issued on low-flying planes

If you see low flying planes about next week, grabbing the family and entering your doomsday bunker could be a considered a premature move.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority will be carrying out important flight path safety checks at Coffs Harbour aerodrome across February 1 and 2 and low-level flying is an essential part of the exercise.

Aircraft could be down as low as several hundred feet at times in an effort to ensure instrument procedure flight paths operate properly.

Coffs Harbour is one of seven aerodromes across the North Coast affected, with a twin-engine Cessna Conquest aircraft carrying out safety checks within an area up to 35 kilometres from the aerodromes.

CASA is warning that residents may notice an uncommon flying pattern, but it is to make sure obstacles are accurately marked on charts and no new obstacles exist.

Obstacles can be towers, trees, masts or buildings that can be a danger to aircraft.

If poor weather or other factors do not allow the safety checks to go ahead on the planned days they will be carried out as soon as possible.

The Civil Aviation Safety Authority requires aerodrome flight path safety checks to be carried out every three years to maintain a high level of air safety at all aerodromes.

CASA has contracted the operation of the special check flights to Corporate Air, one of Australia's largest and longest established aviation services providers.

The North Coast aerodromes which will be affected on February 1 and 2 are:

Taree

Port Macquarie

Kempsey

Coffs Harbour

Grafton

Lismore

Ballina Byron Gateway