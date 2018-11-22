NOT AGAIN: Farmer fuming after thieves strike

TWICE BITTEN: Farmer Jaswant Singh has been hit by thieves twice in the space of six months.

A SANDY Beach blueberry producer is shattered and angry after his property was hit by thieves for the second time in six months.

Jaswant Singh'sfarm was first targeted on May 18 when thieves broke in and stole a quad bike.

Mr Singh later bought a new quad bike but when he arrived at his property on Wednesday morning he found that this bike, along with pipes, pumps and tools, had been stolen from his shed.

Security cameras located around the shed were also either smashed or stolen.

"The quad bike was worth $7000 but this time it was insured,” Mr Singh said.

"They've probably taken $15,000 worth of equipment.”

The thieves used bolt cutters to open a rollerdoor, which was chained down, to enter the shed.

They also cut fencing wire to gain access to the property.

Mr Singh said the loss of equipment would cost him not only money but valuable time as he must now walk around his property until he can replace the quad bike.

Bob Moylan has been Mr Singh's neighbour for more than 20 years and said he was sickened by the two break and enters.

"For it to happen twice in a row... it must have been the same people because they would have known the set-up,” Mr Moylan said.

"I've known Jaswant for 22 years. I've brought his kids up... it's just a sad society we live in.”

Mr Moylan said the police had been called three times since the incident but they have not inspected the property yet.

He said he was disappointed by the lack of action.

A spokesman for Coffs-Clarence Police said they were currently looking into the matter.