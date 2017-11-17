Norwegian takes a clean sweep in opening stages

NORWEGIAN driver Andreas Mikkelsen has got off to a perfect start in his Kennards Hire Rally Australia title defence.
The Hyundai factory driver claimed a clean sweep in the opening stages today, topping Pilbara, Eastbank and Sherwood.
Mikkelsen was able to work a 16.6 second lead ahead of Citroen's Kris Meeke, in only his third outing in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.
"It's been a good morning. I'm happy with the car, it's acting perfectly. No moments, just really enjoying the time in the car," Mikkelsen said.
Meeke lost crucial seconds after striking trouble on a bridge in today's third stage.
"I was slowing in a corner in third or fourth gear and my notes were just too fast," Meeke said.
"I ran wide and brushed the front on a bridge over a creek and I stopped reversed and lost 10 or 12 seconds."