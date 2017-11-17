Menu
Login
Sport

Norwegian takes a clean sweep in opening stages

TITLE DEFENCE: Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen, of Norway, currently leads the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia.
TITLE DEFENCE: Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen, of Norway, currently leads the 2017 Kennards Hire Rally Australia. Trevor Veale
Keagan Elder
by

NORWEGIAN driver Andreas Mikkelsen has got off to a perfect start in his Kennards Hire Rally Australia title defence.

The Hyundai factory driver claimed a clean sweep in the opening stages today, topping Pilbara, Eastbank and Sherwood.

Mikkelsen was able to work a 16.6 second lead ahead of Citroen's Kris Meeke, in only his third outing in the Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC.

"It's been a good morning. I'm happy with the car, it's acting perfectly. No moments, just really enjoying the time in the car," Mikkelsen said.

Meeke lost crucial seconds after striking trouble on a bridge in today's third stage.

"I was slowing in a corner in third or fourth gear and my notes were just too fast," Meeke said.

"I ran wide and brushed the front on a bridge over a creek and I stopped reversed and lost 10 or 12 seconds."

Topics:  andreas mikkelsen coffs coast hyundai kennards hire rally australia wrc

Coffs Coast Advocate
Early stages prove damaging for top drivers

Early stages prove damaging for top drivers

BATTLING for a podium finish in the FIA Driver's Standings, Ott Tanak has damaged his car.

Tenant for old Deep Sea Fishing Club backs out of lease

NO DEAL: Community Care Options has advised the council it will not proceed with leasing the foreshores site previously occupied by the Deep Sea Fishing Club.

Organisation won't proceed with leasing old fishing club site

REVEALED: Best products of the year in 46 categories

The 2018 Product of the Year winners, as voted by 13,000 Aussie consumers.

Best baby products, coffee, chocolate, household items and more

Drug trafficking yacht in to Coffs Harbour

DRUG BUST: A yacht carrying about 700kg of cocaine from the South Pacific to NSW arrived in Coffs Harbour last Friday.

THE yacht used to smuggle 700kg of cocaine sailed through Coffs

Local Partners

Eye in the sky putting Coffs on global scene

LIVE Rally Australia stages being broadcast around the world to reach an estimated cumulative international television audience of 50 million viewers.

Bruised and bloodied adventurer gets rescued at sea

SAFE NOW: Grant Rawlinson (in red), who attempted to row from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand, was rescued by Ballina Marine Rescue.

He was "sick with fear" after 24 days on the water

‘Farce’ to make World Cup stars ‘filthy’

Josh Papalii needs to fire for Samoa.

Willie Mason, Reni Maitua slam World Cup finals