The Northern Heat defeated Surfers Paradise Southport by 40-points on the Gold Coast on Saturday. Paul Taylor
The north's hottest AFL prospects

9th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
THE Northern Heat AFL wrapped up its summer development program with a comprehensive 40-point win over Surfers Paradise/Southport.

Kicking with the wind in the first quarter, the Heat took a first-quarter lead of 2.4.16 to 0.0.0 through goals to Noah Swarski, of Grafton, and Nick Fisher, of Moree.

The Heat laid on strong tackles and big bumps with their opponents, unable to find an answer to the onslaught.

In the second quarter, it looked as though Surfers Paradise/Southport could claw its way back into the contest but the Heat steadied, then responded with a goal to Daniel Brown, of Moree, to win the quarter and extend the lead to 18 points at the main break.

Tim Beattie (Inverell) added the only third-quarter goal, with Surfers Paradise/Southport held scoreless and the lead blowing out to 29 points.

The final term saw goals to Swarski and Justin Eggert, of Port Macquarie.

"This was the most complete performance I've seen from any team in this age group across the two regions," community football manager Paul Taylor said.

"The coaches asked the boys to focus on doing the small things like chasing back, laying tackles and putting on bumps for teammates and they never strayed from those instructions.

"This group has worked really hard and been extremely focused since we first came together back in November and I'm really pleased for them that they claimed a win."

From Saturday's match, Kye Wilson, of Port Macquarie, was named the best on ground for the Heat and received the Martin Medal.

Jasper Thomas, of Gunnedah, received the Anderson Medal for most committed to the program.

