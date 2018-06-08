Menu
A ticket bought in the Northern Territory has scooped the $50 million jackpot in Powerball tonight.
News

Winner scoops $50 million jackpot

by Staff writers
8th Jun 2018 6:22 AM

A TICKET bought in the Northern Territory scooped the $50 million jackpot in Powerball last night.

Official results show the winning ticket was bought in the Territory.

The winning numbers were 34, 30, 14, 32, 22, 24, 23 and the Powerball was 9.

There was only one winning ticket across Australia for the Division 1 prize.

Proving how lucky the win was, there was no winning ticket in the Territory for Division 2.

Two NT tickets won the Division 3 prize - a measly but not-to-be-sneezed at $4,615.

There is no word yet on where the $50 million winning ticket was purchased.

