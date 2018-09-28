Northern NSW shines at Coffs tournament

GOOD WORK: Northern NSW have had spirited campaigns at the FFA National Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs this week, the under-13s getting through the pools with one loss, and the under-14s recording a number of wins.

NORTHERN New South Wales has mounted two solid campaigns at the FFA National Youth Championships for Boys at C.ex Coffs Stadium this week.

Day four's action saw the under-13s record a 2-all draw against Victoria Metro with Mason King and Bailey Newtown netting goals.

"Given neither of the Melbourne Hyundai A-League academies were taking part ... Victoria were able to select any player from their state and traditionally Victoria performs well at these events.

Defensively, the team gave away two poor goals which they will be disappointed with but overall it was a fair result,” NNSWF technical director Michael Browne said.

In the under-14s, Northern New South Wales netted a 3-2 win over Queensland Country.

The 14 tears team were coming off the back of three consecutive losses but they turned their woes around with a top win over Queensland Country.

Northern NSW went behind early on, but captain Charlie Kelly managed to nab two quick goals to put his side into the lead.

Although Queensland Country equalised, Taye Power O'Toole scored in the second half to gift his team the lead and the eventual win.

Browne believed that after the heart and courage the side had shown in the past few games, the victory was definitely deserved.

"The U14 Northern NSW side gained justifiable reward for a pleasing performance against Queensland Country in their 3-2 win,” said Browne.

"Once again, they showed great determination and character, and managed to convert some of their good approach play into goals.

"Obviously after the last-minute defeat yesterday, the players were very disappointed, but they started and ended the game very well and were deserved winners in a close fought game,” Browne concluded.