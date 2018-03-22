Northern jet trek enters our harbour waters on Friday

FAREWELL COATHANGER: The 20th Yamaha Jet Trek leaves Sydney Harbour and heads to the Coffs Coast.

SOME time this Friday afternoon, weather permitting, the waters of Coffs Jetty will be stirred by 113 jet ski riders taking part in the 20th Yamaha Variety Jet Trek.

Since leaving Sydney Harbour and the Hawkesbury River on Monday these hardy open water adventurers on personal watercraft have stopped off in Newcastle, the Great Lakes and Port Macquarie to raise funds for Aussie kids in need.

The Trekkers, as they are affectionately known, are seeing the direct impact of their fundraising as they present grants of equipment and services to children and organisations in towns along the way.

They have already raised an incredible $340,000 this year and still counting.

Variety chief executive Steve Wakerley said this year a new pilot program to be known as Sea Of Smiles is being launched in conjunction.

"The program will provide an inclusive learning opportunity to kids who otherwise may miss out and will have a positive impact on young people of all abilities and backgrounds,” he said.

"We are really excited to launch Sea of Smiles as water activities can help a starved or overactive sensory system, which can be a challenge for a lot of the kids we meet.

"Water can energise and yet it can also calm.”

The first Trekkers are due to arrive from 2pm at the boat ramp in the harbour.

After spending a leisurely night in Coffs Harbour they will leave from the boat ramp on Saturday from 8am, heading for Yamba to complete the 650km adventure.