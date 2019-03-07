Northern Heat plan to steal the show at football festival

BIG FINISH: The Northern Heat are out to end their program on a high this weekend against the Surfers Paradise/Southport Colts.

AUSSIE RULES: The Northern Heat representative team will be an integral part of the Festival of Footy in the Northern Rivers region this weekend, which will also mark their final match of the current program.

The Heat are scheduled to take on the Surfers Paradise/Southport Colts team at Byron Bay on Saturday, with the main event of the festival to be the JLT Community Series match between the Sydney Swans and Gold Coast Suns at Oakes Oval in Lismore on Sunday.

Community football manager Paul Taylor said that the benefits of the program have been undeniable.

"Every player in the squad has improved dramatically since we began training last year,” Taylor said.

"The program has run across the off-season with training sessions and home training programs.

"People at the players' home clubs will see just how far the boys have progressed as club training starts to ramp up and the first matches are played.

"The commitment shown by the players and their families has been the most impressive part of the program.”

The Northern Heat squad is made up of players from three different AFL competitions in northern NSW.

The squad features Coffs Breakers players Ben Gibbeson and Jake Benson as well as fellow AFL North Coast players Joel Ashby, Kade Bagnall, Marraki Kilpatrick and Evan Whitty.