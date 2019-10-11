Menu
BIG TEST: Northern Districts are hosting juggernaut Sawtell (batting) today in their Premier League debut.
Sport

Northern Districts ready for baptism of fire

Sam Flanagan
11th Oct 2019 11:23 AM
THE 2019 rebirth of Woolgoolga sport becomes complete tomorrow, with Northern Districts lining up for their debut North Coast Cricket Council Premier League season.

It follows on from the Seahorses back in Group 2 rugby league, the Wolves making a fairytale run into the C.ex Men's Premier League Football grand final after four years out of the competition and the Blues returning to senior AFL.

Captain Taj Dosanjh said it's taken a lot of time and courage to get Northern Districts to this level.

"It's been a huge effort getting the club back to having four grades, it hasn't seen four grades for a long time," Dosanjh said.

"This year is about being competitive and enjoying ourselves. We're not going to measure our success on winning the premiership, it's about creating a sustainable future for the area which has a big catchment of people."

In what can only be described as a baptism of fire, Northern Districts are hosting Sawtell from 1pm tomorrow at High Street.

Sawtell are a Premier League heavyweight and intent on redemption after falling to Harwood in last season's decider.

Dosanjh said he wouldn't want to have it any other way.

"I was quite happy when I saw we were playing them, from the get go we get put to the test," he said.

"I play my cricket confidently and don't back down from a challenge no matter who the opposition is.

"It's going to be a tough game but it will be played in the right spirit."

In the other game this weekend the two other new boys on the block, Coffs Harbour Cricket Club and Valleys Cricket, face off at Fitzroy Oval.

Defending premiers Harwood have the bye.

