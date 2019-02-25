Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crews fight the fire at a power pole in Moonee Beach.
Crews fight the fire at a power pole in Moonee Beach. Moonee RFS
News

Northern beaches homes wait for power to return

25th Feb 2019 10:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MORE than a thousand homes are without power in the Sandy Beach and Moonee areas this morning.

In the early hours of this morning power was lost to 1153 homes in the Sandy Beach area after a power pole caught alight.

Rural Fire Service brigades from Moonee and Sandy Beach attended a pole alight in Sharpe Close Moonee Beach just before midnight. The power was cut to the area by Essential Energy.

Essential Energy estimate the power to be returned at Sandy Beach by around 10.30am.

Power was also lost to over 150 homes in Moonee Beach, but this is slowly coming back on throughout the morning with Essential Energy reporting all homes should have power again by around 2pm.

essential energy fire moonee beach power outage sandy beach
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    premium_icon Fruit and veggie prices skyrocket

    Smarter Shopping Fruit and vegetable prices have soared as much as 50 per cent in Australia as extreme weather hits budgets. SEE WHAT’S GONE UP AND WHAT’S STILL GOOD VALUE

    • 25th Feb 2019 9:07 AM
    Man injured in 16m cliff fall

    premium_icon Man injured in 16m cliff fall

    News Helicopter tasked to rescue man in plunge from cliff

    Australian amateur claims outright lead once more

    Australian amateur claims outright lead once more

    News ROLLING coverage of day four at Bonville.