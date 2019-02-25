Northern beaches homes wait for power to return

MORE than a thousand homes are without power in the Sandy Beach and Moonee areas this morning.

In the early hours of this morning power was lost to 1153 homes in the Sandy Beach area after a power pole caught alight.

Rural Fire Service brigades from Moonee and Sandy Beach attended a pole alight in Sharpe Close Moonee Beach just before midnight. The power was cut to the area by Essential Energy.

Essential Energy estimate the power to be returned at Sandy Beach by around 10.30am.

Power was also lost to over 150 homes in Moonee Beach, but this is slowly coming back on throughout the morning with Essential Energy reporting all homes should have power again by around 2pm.