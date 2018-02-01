Menu
Login
News

Northcott offers an anchor with local peer group

SUPPORT: Northcott has a support group for parents and carers of children with disability
SUPPORT: Northcott has a support group for parents and carers of children with disability
Wendy Andrews
by

NORTHCOTT is inviting parents and carers of young children with disability, and those who are going through the diagnosis phase, to a monthly informal and friendly support group.

The group provides the opportunity for you to make friends with other parents and talk openly about issues and concerns that are important or relevant to you, your family and your child.

Each month, Northcott will host a guest speaker to discuss topics such as mental health, self-care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme, schools and supports and services.

The group is a safe, respectful and confidential space for everyone. There will be a play space just for kids, and staff members will be there to engage with them while parents and carers relax with the group.

The group will meet February 20, March 20 and April 10 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Cottage Meeting Room, North Coast Regional Botanical Garden, Coffs Harbour. This is a free event and afternoon tea will be provided.

For more information please call Northcott on 1800 818 286, send an email to northcott@northcott.com.au or visit northcott.com.au.

Topics:  disability northcott support group

Coffs Coast Advocate
Bello beguiled by Baton

Bello beguiled by Baton

THERE was enthusiastic support in Bellingen as the Queen's Baton Relay made its way through the picturesque village.

Fire continues to smoulder as heavy machinery is called in

STILL SMOULDERING: The fire at a Toormina recycling centre continues to burn under recyclable materials.

A cause is yet to be determined and remains under investigation.

Thousands of litres of milk spilt onto roadway

Hazmat crews have been called to an incident involving a milk tanker south of Coffs Harbour this morning.

Spilt milk seeping into waterways poses an environmental danger

This rural retreat has it all

This stunning Orara home comes with a fabulous outdoor entertaining area.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Local Partners