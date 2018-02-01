Northcott offers an anchor with local peer group

SUPPORT: Northcott has a support group for parents and carers of children with disability

NORTHCOTT is inviting parents and carers of young children with disability, and those who are going through the diagnosis phase, to a monthly informal and friendly support group.

The group provides the opportunity for you to make friends with other parents and talk openly about issues and concerns that are important or relevant to you, your family and your child.

Each month, Northcott will host a guest speaker to discuss topics such as mental health, self-care, the National Disability Insurance Scheme, schools and supports and services.

The group is a safe, respectful and confidential space for everyone. There will be a play space just for kids, and staff members will be there to engage with them while parents and carers relax with the group.

The group will meet February 20, March 20 and April 10 from 1:30pm to 3:30pm at the Cottage Meeting Room, North Coast Regional Botanical Garden, Coffs Harbour. This is a free event and afternoon tea will be provided.

For more information please call Northcott on 1800 818 286, send an email to northcott@northcott.com.au or visit northcott.com.au.