North Coast's triple threat rising through the ranks

AUSSIE RULES: Three young Australian Rules players who learnt their craft on the North Coast are currently experiencing great progression in their footy careers.

Harry Parker (Coffs Breakers), Angus Anderson (Sawtell Toormina Saints) and Jonty Neaves (Bellingen and Sawtell Toormina) were all stand-outs growing up in the region and have now moved away to continue their development.

Parker has gained selection in the Sydney Swans U18 Academy team for the inaugural NAB League, a competition which will see the former Breaker take on teams from Tasmania, Victoria, the Northern Territory and Queensland.

The 17-year-old moved to Sydney at the start of 2018 after winning the Woodlock Medal for best on ground in the 2017 AFL North Coast Senior Grand Final as a precocious 16-year-old.

The NAB League features the top draft-age talent in the country and Parker will be looking to use this format as a springboard to propel himself into the focus of recruiters from across the country.

Meanwhile Angus Anderson has temporarily relocated to Melbourne to try his luck with the Eastern Ranges, a powerhouse outfit in the former TAC Cup (now NAB League).

In addition to training with the Ranges the 15-year-old has been attending a sports high school in the Melbourne suburb of Box Hill.

The U16 team plays a series of matches during the upcoming school holidays before Angus returns home to play out the season with the Sawtell Toormina Saints.

Jonty Neaves recently signed with the Coburg Lions of the Victorian Football League, the competition one level below the AFL.

Neaves was rewarded for an outstanding 2018 season with Eaglehawk in the Bendigo league, where he was a member of the representative side and won best on ground honours in the grand final.

The 20-year-old showed himself to be a courageous, competitive and agile player that can play forward and also in the ruck with his great leap. The Neaves family moved to Bendigo in 2016 which has allowed the former Bellingen Bulldog to continue his climb up the footy ranks.