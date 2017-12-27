Menu
North Coast tourism a multi-billion dollar bonanza

TOURISM BOOM: They are coming by plane, train and automobile to visit the North Coast region in droves.
Greg White
THE numbers are in to show the NSW North Coast is buzzing with tourists.

The National Visitor Survey (NVS) released last week shows more Australians are flocking to holiday on the North Coast and they're spending more.

Member for Cowper, Luke Hartsuyker, welcomed the tourism boom saying it's great news for local businesses.

"More travellers coming means a boost for our local economy and more local jobs are created and supported,” he said.

"The North Coast is drawing tourists in droves with its stunning locations and great tourism operators.”

The NVS shows almost 5.2 million Australian tourists visited the North Coast, staying over 20 million nights and spending $2.977 billion in the year to September 2017.

The data follows the strong tourism growth shown in the International Visitor Survey (IVS), released earlier this month.

Coffs Coast Advocate
