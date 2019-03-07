North Coast teams ready to do battle in FFA Cup third round

GAME TIME: Boambee want to go deep once again in this year's the FFA Cup. The side will travel south for round three.

GAME TIME: Boambee want to go deep once again in this year's the FFA Cup. The side will travel south for round three. NCF Publicity

FOOTBALL: The five North Coast Football clubs remaining in this year's FFA Cup have learnt their fate for round three of the competition.

With round two wrapping up last weekend, Northern NSW Football held a live draw on Monday to determine who will be playing who in the conference's last 16.

The Coffs Coast Tigers will travel south to Kempsey with confidence to take on the Macleay Valley Rangers.

In round two, the Tigers brushed aside Gunnedah FC 5-0 to seal their progression.

The Woolgoolga Wolves have been drawn to host Armidale's Demon Knights. The Knights are coming into the match after a big 5-2 win over Moree in round two.

Boambee, who are intent on repeating last year's long run in the tournament, will tackle Port United away in round three.

The Bombers cruised into the third round after a 4-0 win over Maclean FC last Sunday.

Port United's cross-town rivals, the Port Saints, will make the 90-minute trip up the Pacific Highway to do battle with Coffs City United.

The final North Coast Football side, the Westlawn Tigers, will travel north and take on a rampaging Goonellabah Hornets outfit.

All games are being played on Saturday and kick off at 3pm, apart from the Coffs City United game which commences at 5pm.

The draw for round four will happen on March 18