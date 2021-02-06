NORTH COAST: Sawtell win T20, One-Day title up for grabs

Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan, Northern Districts opening bowler Nick Dosanjh and Clarence River opener Jake Kroehnert have all had a major influence on their sides' successes in the 2020/21 North Coast Premier League competitions.

Clarence River is on the verge of claiming a major trophy in its first season in North Coast Cricket Council's Premier League competition, while Northern Districts Rebels will be chasing their first title.

On Sunday the two sides face off at C.Ex Coffs International Stadium in the final of the one-day (40 overs per side) component of the 2020/21 season, three days after Sawtell toppled Northern Districts in the final of the Twenty20 component at the same venue.

Northern Districts finished on top of the ladder on 21 points including a thrilling one-run win over Clarence River when the two sides met at McKittrick Park in Grafton on December 6.

Meanwhile Clarence River opened its campaign with a 65-run win over Harwood on November 15 and followed up with wins against the North Coast Development Squad and Valleys while their match against Sawtell was washed out.

Sunday's day-night fixture starts at 3pm. Canteen facilities will be available but again no alcohol will be available or permitted inside the facility..

There is no charge for entry, gates will be open from 9am for a Coffs Harbour District Cricket Association fixture and remain open for the final.

"Fantastic to see some local cricket being played at the C.ex International Stadium," a North Coast Cricket Council Academy spokesperson said.

"The wicket and ground conditions are looking superb."

Northern Districts bowler Nicholas Dosanjh claimed the wicket of CRCA captain Jake Kroehnert in their NCCC Premier League clash on December 6, 2020.

NORTHERN DISTRICTS XI: Tajdeep Dosanjh (c), James Bellamy, Damon Rootes, Luke Cox, Raman Phoonie, Ian Slapp, Blake Austin, Anuroop Grewal, Humraj Singh, Simon Hugh Donald, Mark Maharaj, Nick Dosanjh.

CLARENCE RIVER XI: Jake Kroehnert (c) (Brothers), Kallen Lawrence (Brothers), Shannon Connor (Easts), Eli Fahey (Brothers), Rohan Hackett (Tucabia), Tim Bultitude (Tucabia), Jamie Firth (Brothers), Matt Dougherty (wk) (Tucabia), Matty Dalton (Souths), Andy Kinnane (Brothers), Dylan Cleaver (Souths), Jack Weatherstone (Brothers).

"I would just like to thank the entire squad of 18 players who competed in the competition," Clarence River president and selector Derek Woods said.

"It certainly is a pleasure to have so many quality players to select from and we appreciate your efforts in getting the team to the final."

CRCA captain Jake Kroehnert hustles a quick single against Northern Districts in their NCCC Premier League clash on December 6, 2020.

SAWTELL CLAIM TWENTY20 TITLE

The ever reliable Richie Gallichan steered Sawtell to victory over Northern Districts in the North Coast Premier League Twenty20 final at C.Ex Coffs International Stadium on Thursday night.

The experienced captain won the toss and opened the batting with Alex Baldwin (51 off 40), scoring 54 off 48 balls including three 6s in a 110-run opening partnership to set up the side's 20-over total of 6 for 151, with Ramon Phoonie (3 for 26 off 4) the only Northern Districts bowler with any major success.

Richie Gallachan drives strongly for Sawtell in NCCC Premier League at Harwood

Gallichan then utilised his slow bowling with the ne ball and removed both openers Luke Cox (4 off 6) and Phoonie (6 off 8) to put the opposition on the backfoot from the outset of the chase.

Gallichan finished with 2 for 12 off 3 while Charlie Howard (2 for 14 off 3), Trent Dierick (2 for 19 off 4) and Jesse Buckle (2 for 4 off 1.3) ensured regular wickets continued to fall.

Northern Districts was eventually bowled out for 109 off 18.3 overs with James Bellamy (34 off 36) top scoring.

NORTH COAST ONE-DAY FINAL PART OF A BIGGER PICTURE

While separate one-day and twenty20 trophies are on offer, points accrued throughout the season from the one-day, twenty20 and two-day formats all count towards the overall North Coast Premier League competition, which be decided in the two-day format on March 20-21.

Sawtell, inaugural premiers Harwood, Northern Districts and Valleys are competing for that title, while Clarence River and a North Coast Development side opted only to play in the one-day matches, which have been held on Sundays to so as not to disrupt Clarence River and Coffs Harbour's Saturday club competitions.

With two rounds of two-day matches remaining, Sawtell and Valleys are both on 35 points, Northern Districts 29 and Harwood 25.

James Bellamy (Northern Districts) is currently the leading run scorer with 362 at 36.20, followed by his captain Taj Dosanjh (312 at 34.67) and Sawtell captain Richie Gallichan (298 att 99.33).

Harwood's Ben McMahon is the leading wicket taker with 19 at 16.74, followed by Sawtell pair Charlie Howard (17 at 10.88) and Gallichan (14 at 8.43).