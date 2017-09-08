North Coast Open in full swing

Indian player Abhay Singh tests the Coffs Harbour courts as he prepares for the North Coast Open.

QUALIFICATION rounds started on Thursday with 16 players vying for one of the four positions in the main draw.

International players to impress included Chua Man Chin from Singapore and Abhay Singh from India.

Both players are making their first appearances at the North Coast Open and first visits to Australia.

Singh was ranked the number one under-19 junior in India this year and is now competing in the open senior division.

He has an impressive background finishing in the top eight at the world junior championships in August and earlier in the year was runner-up in the under-19 British junior open championships.

Singh was ranked the number one junior in Asia and India and is eager to perform well here in his first senior PSA tournament.

England's sole representative is Connor Sheen who takes on one of the four qualifiers.

Others to impress include Waqar Mehboob and Amaad Fareed of Pakistan who will be in action today.

In the women's open, top seed Tamika Saxby will play the winner of Min Gyeong from Korea or number seven seed Samantha Calvert before a likely semi-final match against the winner of another Korean in Mijin Kim and Melburnian Christine Nunn.

Number two seed Lisa Camilleri meets fellow Aussie Moana Gray to move into a likely meeting against the winner of the all-Australian clash between Samantha Foyle and Selena Shaikh.

Members of the public are welcome to visit the centre to watch the talented players in action this weekend.

NORTH COAST OPEN MATCHES

Saturday

10am: Men's Quarters

11.30am: Women's Quarters

2.45pm: Men's Semis

4.15pm: Women's Semis

Sunday

1.30pm: Women's Final

2.15pm: Men's Final