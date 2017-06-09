20°
North Coast is becoming an international favourite

Jasmine Minhas
| 8th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
ON THE UP: International tourist numbers have risen an incredible 24% over the past three years. Gemima Harvey

THE North Coast is slowly but surely becoming the place to be for international visitors, according to the latest tourism data.

The figures are according to the latest Tourism Research Australia's International Visitor Survey which was released today.

The North Coast was the 9th most visited region in Australia between March 2016-17, just behind major players Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, the Gold Coast, Adelaide, North Queensland and Canberra.

The 12 month period saw 330,000 international tourists visit our region, 23,000 or 8% more than the previous period.

Our guests also spent $2 million more. From March 2016-17 visitors spent $198 million.

Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker today welcomed the results which shows tourist numbers have risen by 24% over the past three years.

"This is fantastic news for the entire region of Cowper and the almost 3,500 local tourism jobs,” Mr Hartsuyker said.

"A growing tourism industry will continue to drive our local economy and create more jobs. Many will appreciate just how crucial a healthy tourism industry is to our region, and these figures demonstrate that we are growing.”

The findings also reveal tourists stayed more than 3.4 million nights on the North Coast, an increase of more than 7%.

Visitor nights have risen more than 19% in the past three years.

Coffs Coast Advocate
