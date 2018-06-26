North Coast Force junior reps announced

AFL North Coast has finalised selections for the Northern NSW junior representative carnival in Coffs Harbour over July 17-18.

Under-13, 15 and 17 boys will play along with a girls team.

The North Coast Force brand was created last season to reflect the entire region covered by the league and to strengthen the quality of the representative program.

Players responded with record numbers attending trials and the 2018 program has already built upon last season's successes.

AFL North Coast community football manager Paul Taylor said the program continues to grow in both popularity and opportunity.

"This season we had an outstanding turn-out to the rep trials both in numbers attending and in the depth of quality,” he said.

"I'm really excited by the standard of each of the teams and can't wait to see them performing on home soil within our region.

"We learned in 2017 we needed to create extra opportunities for the teams to play and have just been to Tamworth to take on AFL North West in all four age groups which was the final step in the selection process.”

The carnival in Coffs Harbour will see the Force battle it out against Central Coast, Hunter Coast, Northern Rivers and North West to determine the dominant league in Northern NSW.

"The carnival will feature the best under age players living between the Hawkesbury and Tweed Rivers.

"The talent on display will be outstanding, and the matches will be quality affairs.

"This is a great chance for players from our region to test themselves against the best of their peers and to press claims for higher representative honours.”

Selectors will be at the matches will be looking for players with the skills, attributes and discipline to be part of both the talented player program which is the forerunner to the state team and the Sydney Swans Academy.