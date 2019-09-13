North Coast Football’s under-15s complete their hat-trick

THREE IN A ROW: North Coast Football's under-15 NPL team won the title last weekend with a 5-1 win over Hamilton Olympic.

THE North Coast Football under-15s won the National Premier League Premiership last weekend with a commanding 5-1 victory over Hamilton Olympic.

The North Coast boys were in control from the outset, saving their best performance of the year for the decider.

Leading 3-1 at halftime, the boys never relinquished control to knock two more in throughout the second half.

Jarrett Power-Casson was damaging in front of goal, netting three times, while Baden Rees scored two.

The title caps off three years of domination for the side in their respective age groups, having won the under-13s and under-14s premiership the previous two years.

This campaign has been particularly fruitful for the side with four players finishing in the competition’s top ten goalscorers.

Meanwhile North Coast Football’s under-16s team met a red hot Newcastle Jets side in their NPL grand final.

The Jets started at a fast pace taking an early lead before the NCF boys pulled one back. However the Jets were on song in the decider and unleashed some great football to run out eventual winners 4-2.

The under-16s should be commended for their efforts on the day, showing a lot of fight against strong opposition.

