North Coast Football preliminary finals
NORTH COAST FOOTBALL - WEEKEND MATCHES
Men's premier league
Coffs United v Northern Storm - Saturday 5pm at McLean Street
Grand final: Boambee v
Women's 1st division
Urunga v Woolgoolga - Saturday 3pm at Urunga
Grand final: Boambee v
Men's reserve
Boambee v Coffs United - Saturday 3pm at McLean Street
Grand final: Maclean v
Women's 2nd division
Nambucca 4 Orara Valley 2
Grand final: Boambee 2 v Nambucca Strikers
Men's 2nd division
Orara Valley v Sawtell Spirit - Saturday 3pm at Dairyville Road
Grand final: Woolgoolga v
Women's 3rd division
Bellingen 4 Sawtell 1
Grand final: Macksville v Bellingen
Men's 3rd division
Woolgoolga v Coffs United - Saturday 1pm at High Street No.1
Grand final: Northern Storm Troopers v
Women's over-30s
Coffs United v Corindi - Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park; Bellingen v Nambucca - transferred to Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park - two winners to meet in the grand final
Men's over-35s
Sawtell Spirit v Woolgoolga Whalers - Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park; Coffs United v Orara Valley - transferred to Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park - two winners to meet in the grand final
(All final results and grand final match-ups to be approved by North Coast Football)