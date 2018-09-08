Menu
LAST CHANCE: It's up to Coffs United and Northern Storm to sort out Boambee's big dance partner.
Soccer

North Coast Football preliminary finals

8th Sep 2018 4:06 PM | Updated: 4:06 PM
NORTH COAST FOOTBALL - WEEKEND MATCHES

Men's premier league

Coffs United v Northern Storm - Saturday 5pm at McLean Street

Grand final: Boambee v

Women's 1st division

Urunga v Woolgoolga - Saturday 3pm at Urunga

Grand final: Boambee v

Men's reserve

Boambee v Coffs United - Saturday 3pm at McLean Street

Grand final: Maclean v

Women's 2nd division

Nambucca 4 Orara Valley 2

Grand final: Boambee 2 v Nambucca Strikers

Men's 2nd division

Orara Valley v Sawtell Spirit - Saturday 3pm at Dairyville Road

Grand final: Woolgoolga v

Women's 3rd division

Bellingen 4 Sawtell 1

Grand final: Macksville v Bellingen

Men's 3rd division

Woolgoolga v Coffs United - Saturday 1pm at High Street No.1

Grand final: Northern Storm Troopers v

Women's over-30s

Coffs United v Corindi - Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park; Bellingen v Nambucca - transferred to Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park - two winners to meet in the grand final

Men's over-35s

Sawtell Spirit v Woolgoolga Whalers - Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park; Coffs United v Orara Valley - transferred to Monday PM at Coffs Coast Sport and Leisure Park - two winners to meet in the grand final

(All final results and grand final match-ups to be approved by North Coast Football)

coffs united ncf premier league northern storm urunga raiders woolgoolga wildcats
Coffs Coast Advocate

