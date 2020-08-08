North Coast Football games called off amid COVID concerns

Isaac Frewin in action for the Football North Coast NPL under-13s team in 2019.

NORTH Coast Football’s NPL Youth sides were forced to postpone all round 7 matches in Lake Macquarie on Saturday after a late withdrawal from their transport provider.

The region’s under-13s, under-14s, under-15s and under-16s sides had gone ahead with the modified season without a hitch, but the late cancellation left NCF with no choice.

“Due to concerns about the COVID-19 environment in Newcastle, our transport provider withdrew its service this morning (Friday),” a North Coast Football spokesperson said.

“We were unable to secure alternative transport and decided against asking parents to drive with less than 24 hours’ notice.”

Northern NSW Football competitions have been played away from potential hot spots, but a recent COVID-19 threat in Newcastle has association’s on red alert.

“While there are no legal restrictions on public movement and gatherings in New South Wales at this time and infections remain steady, we recognise and respect increased community concern at the situation in Newcastle and beyond,” NCF said.

“The match will be recorded as postponed, and NNSWF will determine what to do with ours and other matches in the weeks ahead when the situation becomes clearer.”

NCF sides have had a mixed bag of results across four age groups in 2020, with the under-13s and under-14s still finding their feet after a win apiece and the under-15s still searching for their first three points.

THREE IN A ROW: North Coast Football's under-15 NPL team won the title in 2019 with a 5-1 win over Hamilton Olympic.

Carrying on after an under-15 title win in 2019, the under-16 group have been outstanding to remain undefeated with five wins and a draw.

A whopping 10 goals has Jarrett Power-Casson leading the charge, while Christian Mirindi is holding his own with five goals in six games.