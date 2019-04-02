Menu
Robert, Abigail, Alison, Charlotte, Carol, Poppy and Debbie enjoying a break at Jetty Beach.
News

North Coast draws in the tourists

2nd Apr 2019 10:00 AM
NSW has again recorded its highest ever volume of international visitors, nights and expenditure, edging towards $11 billion, according to the latest round of International Visitor Survey (IVS) results.

There was also good news for the North Coast region.

Destination NSW said the region featured in 102 marketing campaigns in 2018 and 23 signature events including the Rally Australia were secured.

 

Rally Australia will return to the Coffs Coast in November.
The report found in the year ending December 2018:

  • There were 355,200 international visitors who stayed 3.8 million nights and spent $229.9 million on the North Coast.
  • 'Business' was the primary driver of growth in international visitor numbers (+32.4 per cent on the previous year).
  • The North Coast is Regional NSW's top region for international visitors and nights, and second for expenditure accounting for 40.8 per cent of visitors, 25.3 per cent of visitor nights and 22.5 per cent of expenditure in regional NSW.
  • The North Coast has been regional NSW's top region for international visitors since year ending December 2005 and for visitor nights since year ending December 2012.　

 

Destination NSW has continued to sponsor Rally Australia, the country's WRC event.
"In the year ending December 2018 Regional NSW received 870,500 visitors who stayed 14.9 million nights and spent $1.0 billion," Destination NSW CEO Sandra Chipchase said.

"During this period, regional NSW's share of international visitor nights to regional Australia was the highest on record at nearly 25 per cent.

"Growing tourism in rural and regional NSW is a top priority and we are committed to making sure this industry continues to grow.

"We want to ensure that everyone including local operators, businesses, pubs, cafes and hotels - from the coast to the bush -gets a fair share of the State's tourism boom."

