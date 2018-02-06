Menu
Sport

North Coast draft raises interest in women's AFL

NEW GOALS: Players were drafted into local women's AFL teams on the weekend.
Brad Greenshields
by

AN INCREDIBLE response from women wanting to play AFL has seen the first ever draft staged to create the teams to compete in the inaugural AFL North Coast women's competition.

The draft has seen 63 women selected by Port Macquarie, Sawtell/ Toormina and the Coffs Breakers.

The players come from varying backgrounds of age, experience and sports, but are united in their passion to drive women's AFL on the local scene.

Paul Taylor, football operations co-ordinator, said that excitement continues to build ahead of the start of the season.

"We staged the draft at venues in both Port Macquarie and Coffs Harbour and had over 90 people in attendance," Taylor said.

"To be two months out from the start of the local season and have this many people showing their support is a fantastic start.

"The draft was timed to coincide with the first round of the AFLW season as there's no better way to celebrate female footy. Last year's experience showed us that women will watch AFLW, will be hooked, and will want to play, so we know there's another wave of participants right around the corner."

Grafton is also expecting to join the competition with recruitment ramping up across the Clarence.

The club has a dozen players already showing a keen interest and it is expected that this will lead to the formation of a team.

The Tigers Youth Girls team were runners-up in that competition last season and will provide a strong skill base upon which the women's team will be built.

For more information on women's AFL, youth girls or any other aspect of AFL, phone the Northern NSW office on 66596000.

Topics:  afl north coast coffs breakers player draft sawtell/toormina saints women's afl women's sport

Coffs Coast Advocate
THE driver of the bus was treated for shock after this morning's crash where a pedestrian was killed.

