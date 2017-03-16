The Big Banana is Coffs Harbour's top hotspop for international visitors. From Guildford, Surrey in the UK are Josh, Sophie and Paul Brindle.

MORE international visitor holidayed on the North Coast in 2016 than ever before.

The International Visitor Survey released this week showed 331,000 international visitors travelled to the North Coast and spent $198 million in the year to December 2016.

Produced by Tourism Research Australia, the International Visitor Survey shows an increase of 28% in visitation from three years ago.

Visitor nights also recorded growth, with international tourists staying 359,000 nights, or an average of 11 nights per visitor - an increase of almost 20% from three years ago.

"More international tourists are visiting our region and are staying longer and spending more," Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said.

"This is great news for our community and local tourism jobs."

"The survey shows the tourism industry on the North Coast continues to register strong growth, driving local jobs and economic growth.

"Tourism remains an important focus for the Government, with our vibrant tourism sector forecast to continue its growth trajectory over the next decade."

He said the Coalition Government is acting to further harness the growth in tourists from key Asian nations including through a landmark open aviation market between China and Australia increasing aviation capacity, trial of 10 year multiple entry visas and enabling Chinese nationals to apply for visitor visas online.

A recent announcement of additional flights between Indonesia and Australia will also increase flight capacity by up to 13% and initiatives such as streamlining visas in key markets like Indonesia will further stimulate visitors.

To support the tourism industry to grow further the Coalition Government has committed a record $639 million for Tourism Australia to market Australia overseas.

The International Visitor Survey is available on the Tourism Research Australia website: tra.gov.au