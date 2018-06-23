North Coast an AFL force to be reckoned with

REP footy is back with North Coast Force hosting North West today.

In the men's match North West hold the shield while the women's game will be the first true representative fixture between the two leagues.

AFL North Coast manager Paul Taylor said two extremely talented teams that will fly the local flag.

"North West is still buzzing from winning both matches last season but important lessons were learnt and the North Coast Force teams will be much stronger,” he said.

"Our men's team including players like Luke Matthews, Luke Stanford, and Matt Flynn bring a wealth of footy smarts and big game experience while young guys like Fraser Carroll, Lachie Glover, Ronan Leslie, Isaac King, and Nick Stanlan-Velt are the form players of the competition.

"In the women's team we have an incredible crop of ladies that have come from other sports.

"They're already performing at an extremely high level but are also improving each time they play or train.”

Gates open at 11am and a Masters over-35 match gets the day underway with women at 1.15pm and the main event at 3pm.

AFL North Coast

North Coast v North West at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

A-grade points

Sawtell/Toormina 32

Coffs Harbour 16

Port Macquarie 12

Grafton 0