Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BRAGGING RIGHTS; It's Coffs Harbour's turn to host the annual rep clash.
BRAGGING RIGHTS; It's Coffs Harbour's turn to host the annual rep clash.
AFL

North Coast an AFL force to be reckoned with

23rd Jun 2018 6:00 AM

REP footy is back with North Coast Force hosting North West today.

In the men's match North West hold the shield while the women's game will be the first true representative fixture between the two leagues.

AFL North Coast manager Paul Taylor said two extremely talented teams that will fly the local flag.

"North West is still buzzing from winning both matches last season but important lessons were learnt and the North Coast Force teams will be much stronger,” he said.

"Our men's team including players like Luke Matthews, Luke Stanford, and Matt Flynn bring a wealth of footy smarts and big game experience while young guys like Fraser Carroll, Lachie Glover, Ronan Leslie, Isaac King, and Nick Stanlan-Velt are the form players of the competition.

"In the women's team we have an incredible crop of ladies that have come from other sports.

"They're already performing at an extremely high level but are also improving each time they play or train.”

Gates open at 11am and a Masters over-35 match gets the day underway with women at 1.15pm and the main event at 3pm.

AFL North Coast

North Coast v North West at C.ex Coffs International Stadium

A-grade points

Sawtell/Toormina 32

Coffs Harbour 16

Port Macquarie 12

Grafton 0

　

afl north coast force afl north west luke matthews luke stanford matt flynn
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Run to beat chill

    Run to beat chill

    News Warm up and beat those winter chills by entering the Bendigo Bank Coffs Harbour Running Festival and settling on a preferred training option

    • 23rd Jun 2018 7:00 AM
    Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    premium_icon Construction to begin on new $15m service centre

    News Around 110 jobs to be created across five new businesses.

    Five reasons to pack your suitcase now

    Five reasons to pack your suitcase now

    News Your chance to win an African Safari trip for two.

    Health-check clinics a welcome addition

    Health-check clinics a welcome addition

    News Ulong residents on mission for medical service.

    Local Partners