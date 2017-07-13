19°
News

North Coast Aboriginal incarceration rates spike

Jasmine Minhas
| 13th Jul 2017 10:00 AM
Rising North Coast figures show growing justice gap.
Rising North Coast figures show growing justice gap. Chris Ison ROK080915csecurity1

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TROUBLING statistics have revealed more than a 50% increase in the number of Aboriginal people sentenced to jail in just four years on the North Coast, according to data obtained by the Greens NSW from the Bureau of Crime Statistics.

The report shows more Aboriginal people are facing courts with a large percentage of those receiving a custodial sentence.

Time in custody is also increasing, largely due to broken bail laws and the ongoing District court backlog.

Major categories of offences such as violence offences are seeing 50% to 133% increases in the number of Aboriginal people jailed on the North Coast, while Justice offences are seeing between 18% and 90%.

"When almost one in four Aboriginal people can expect to find themselves in jail at some time in their life this is proof the criminal justice system is broken and appallingly damaging,” said Greens MP and Aboriginal Justice spokesperson David Shoebridge.

"The Coalition has been directly responsible for much of this increase through brutal bail laws and under-resourced courts that leave hundreds of Aboriginal people in jail awaiting trial.

"At a time of record surplus this Government is making deliberate choices to invest in locking up people in this state, rather than working to lift them up and help them on their way.

"This data shows a need for comprehensive investment in community programs on the North Coast. This means spending money on education, health and housing, rather than police, courts and jail.

"NAIDOC week has just ended, but the challenges facing Aboriginal people in the criminal justice system are ongoing, and we need this Government to step away from business as usual, and make a commitment to closing the justice gap.”

The report can be viewed here.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Discovering their hidden artistic talents

Discovering their hidden artistic talents

Residents of the retirement village have been busy creating artworks which are on display.

Serving up success

Are you being served by the best?

Best performing businesses will save money

High standards paying off

Red Rock recognised for industry excellence in tourism & hospitality.

In the running for business award.

Boomerang Bags on a mission to replace plastic waste

WASTE NOT: Jo Low with both arms full of the colourful products made from recycled material.

Boomerangs Bags launch at Bellingen Library

Local Partners

Funding boost to support dairy farmers

PREFERENCE will be given to projects which demonstrate significant scale to the benefits they would bring to the NSW dairy industry.

Nominate someone amazing for achievement and community awards

A big cash prize is up for grabs from Awards Australia.

Prizes up for grabs

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

How Woody's wife reacted to orgy story

WOODY Harrelson never told his wife, Laura Louie, about his infamous 2002 foursome — that was someone else’s job.

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

Asher Keddie and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from season seven of Offspring. Supplied by Channel 10.

THE Bachelor host's 'trippy’ Offspring experience.

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

Jetty home to impress…and an opportunity to excite!

30 Moore Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 3 3 $1,150,000

Those who have been seeking the lifestyle of Jetty living will appreciate that houses are hard to find...now we've found one that is bound to entice you! Perfectly...

NAMBUCCA HEADS INVESTMENT...

Suite 3/7 Short Street, Nambucca Heads 2448

Commercial 0 0 $450,000 (GST not...

Medical strata suite in busy professional centre. Currently leased to strong tenant on a five (5) year term with three (3) years remaining, plus two x three...

Sunny &amp; Central Home on 927m2, Overlooking Reserve

41 Wentworth Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

Enjoying a peaceful pocket of Coffs Harbour's town centre, with reserve across the road, this solid 3 bedroom home enjoys a sunny north facing position, private...

Premium Land Release - Level Beachside Lots

1 Korora Beach Estate, Plantain Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 Priced from...

Welcome to Korora Beach Estate, Coffs Harbour's latest premium land release. Stage 1 is now selling comprising 22 level allotments within 400m walk to the beach...

Creek front paradise!

190 Archville Station Road, Bonville 2450

House 4 3 6 $949,000

Opportunities to secure your own creek front paradise are few and far between, luckily for you our owners have decided it's time to downsize and allow the next...

1ha Block with Brilliant Ocean, Hinterland and Coastal Views....

Lot 3 Old Coast Road, Korora 2450

Residential Land 0 0 $450,000

Ready to build on with excellent ocean, headland and valley views and only 7 minutes drive to the Plaza Shopping Centre and 10 minutes to Coffs Harbour City...

Simply move in and enjoy...

6 Cotswold Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $539,000

Located in a whisper quiet and family friendly neighbourhood, this versatile home has so many of the "must haves". Situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, just minutes to...

Stunning Home In Private Location

15 Carabeen Close, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 3 $749,000

What an eye catcher is this gorgeous near new home. Imposing and private from the street, the smart contrast of dark brick and weather board gives no hint of the...

Space to Move

26 Coriedale Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $470,000

With 4 bedrooms, 2 separate living spaces and a fully fenced backyard, this tidy home's design and layout will hold plenty of appeal. Currently achieving $460 per...

You&#39;re Just Too Good To Be True

18 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 2 3 $520,000

Perfect for families, perfect for entertaining, and perfect for lock-up-and-go caravaners, this spacious family home has all of the extras to make it a special...

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Renting with pets can be tough

THROW US A BONE: Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

Growing momentum behind a move to make renting more pet-friendly.

Snap up this Jetty apartment

ENJOY THE VIEW: This apartment comes with ocean views.

Want to live at the Jetty? Here's your chance.

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!